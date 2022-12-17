The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
