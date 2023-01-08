 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

