Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
