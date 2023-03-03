Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.