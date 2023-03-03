Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods…