Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.