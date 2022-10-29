Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
