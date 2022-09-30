Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.