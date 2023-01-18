Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.