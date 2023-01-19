Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.