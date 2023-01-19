For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. E…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees to…