Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.