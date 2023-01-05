Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening in Rocky Mount: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.