Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
