Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

