For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
