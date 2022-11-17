Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.