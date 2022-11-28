This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
