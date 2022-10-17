 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

