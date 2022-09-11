Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
