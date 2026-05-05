Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Staff Report May 5, 2026 May 5, 2026 Updated May 5, 2026 0 Former Ferrum head coach Shelbylynn Adair talks to her team during a timeout against Southern Virginia University at Swartz Gym in September 2025. JEFF REID, The Franklin News-Post | File 2025 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Ferrum College announced last week that Shelbylynn Adair will step away from her position as head women's volleyball coach.kAm%96 E62> 7:?:D965 :ED D62D@? :? }@G6>36C H:E9 2 c\ab @G6C2== C64@C5[ E96 7@FCE9 DEC2:89E =@D:?8 D62D@? F?56C p52:C[ H9@ E@@< @G6C E96 E62> :? a_aa]k^AmkAm%96 !2?E96CD H@? ;FDE D:I 4@?76C6?46 >2E496D :? 96C 7@FC J62CD[ 8@:?8 e\d_] ~G6C2==[ E96 E62> H2D b_\fe]k^AmkAmp52:CVD 36DE D62D@? 2D 4@249 H2D a_ab[ H96? u6CCF> H6?E `_\`f] w6C H@CDE D62D@? H2D E96 >@DE C646?E[ H96? E96 !2?E96CD >@G65 FA 7C@> }rpp s:G:D:@? xxx E@ s:G:D:@? xx]k^Am kAmQx 2> 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 2D w625 '@==6J32== r@249 2E u6CCF> r@==686[Q p52:C D2:5 :? E96 4@==686VD 2??@F?46>6?E %9FCD52J]k^Am People are also reading… Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college Franklin County man gets 46 years for Gretna murder of high school coach State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Franklin County leaned overwhelmingly against redistricting as vote passed statewide State police announce US 220 safety crackdown across region Products at 3 Rocky Mount vape shops seized for possibly illegal THC amounts Roanoke Valley farmers feel cost of Iran war in rising fuel and fertilizer prices Judge reinstates Martinsville's mayor, delays hearing Packers now have 2 Hokie QBs after signing veteran Taylor, rookie Drones Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition Gamified math. Video read-alouds. Why parents are saying no to screens in class Rob Thomson leaves Phillies with no harsh feelings, even with Alex Cora call Franklin County man sentenced in fatal Henry County crash kAmQxE 92D 366? 2 ECF6 AC:G:=686 E@ 36 A2CE @7 E96 !2?E96C 72>:=J @G6C E96 A2DE 7@FC J62CD] x 2> 566A=J E92?<7F= 7@C E96 C6=2E:@?D9:AD 3F:=E H:E9 @FC DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D[ 2=F>?:[ 5@?@CD[ 724F=EJ 2?5 DE277[ 2?5 E96 8C62E6C u6CCF> 4@>>F?:EJ] |J E:>6 2E u6CCF> r@==686 H:== 2=H2JD 9@=5 2 DA64:2= A=246 :? >J 962CE]Qk^AmkAmp52:CVD 56A2CEFC6 7@==@HD 9625 D@7E32== 4@249 y@D9 uC66>2?VD C6D:8?2E:@?[ 2=D@ 2??@F?465 =2DE H66<[ 27E6C E9C66 =@D:?8 D62D@?D]k^Am kAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^76CCF>4@==686]2AA=JE@;@3]4@>^2AA=J^d2qx><{`H"^w625\'@==6J32==\r@249Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmp ;@3 A@DE:?8 :D 2=C625J =:G6k^2m @? u6CCF>VD H63D:E6 2D E96 4@==686 D62C496D 7@C 2 ?6H 9625 G@==6J32== 4@249]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons Josh Freeman came to Ferrum College three years ago after turning around a Texas community college softball team, but he couldn't do the same … 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college What sets Hannah Wray apart among the graduates walking the stage this Saturday at Ferrum College? Her three bachelor's degrees in four years. Franklin County man gets 46 years for Gretna murder of high school coach A 52-year-old man from Rocky Mount was sentenced last week in the July 27 shooting of a Franklin County High School basketball coach in Gretna. State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Perdue was accused of misconduct that included making false statements in a court document. Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes The Wake Education Task Force was created in 2022 to help curb the bad behavior of some wakesurfers at Smith Mountain Lake. Nearly four years …