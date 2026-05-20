Top Story SMITH MOUNTAIN ARTS COUNCIL Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners Staff Report May 20, 2026 23 hrs ago 0 Organizer Kathryn Orth places a first-place ribbon on an entry at the Smith Mountain Arts Council's 30th Photo Show. Ray Lekich, contributed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Shawn O'Connor was judge at the Smith Mountain Arts Council's 30th Photo Show. 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E96 x@?2 u6CCJk^Am 0 comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County A new traffic flow is coming to U.S. 220 in Franklin County where it intersects with Wirtz Road and Virginia Market Place Drive. Drought forces Appalachian Power to release less water from Smith Mountain Project As a drought lowers the level of Smith Mountain Lake, less water is being released for the dam system. 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