Top Story Bird-themed celebration this month at Smith Mountain Lake State Park Staff Report Jul 3, 2026 15 hrs ago 0 Smith Mountain Lake State Park as seen from above. Courtesy, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report Smith Mountain Lake State Park is turning 43 years old, and it will hold a bird-themed event next weekend to celebrate.kAmw2AAJ q:C5\52J }2EFC6 tIA@ 76DE:G:E:6D H:== DA@E=:89E E96 3:C5=:76 2E E96 DE2E6 A2C<] %2<6 8F:565 3:C5 H2=<D E9C@F89@FE E96 A2C<[ D66 3:C5\?6EE:?8 56>@?DEC2E:@?D[ @C 4=:>3 23@2C5 E96 A2C<VD A@?E@@? 3@2E 7@C 2 3:C5\H2E49:?8 4CF:D6]k^AmkAm%96 46=63C2E:@? 4@?E:?F6D 2E E96 A2C<VD s:D4@G6CJ r6?E6C[ H96C6 2 3:C5\E96>65 ?2EFC6 6IA@ @776CD 92?5D\@? 24E:G:E:6D 7@C 2== 286D[ :?4=F5:?8ik^Am kF=mk=:m~H= A6==6E 5:DD64E:@?Dk^=:mk=:mqF:=5\J@FC\@H? 3:C5 76656CDk^=:mk=:mq:C5 A9@E@8C2A9J :?D:89EDk^=:mk=:mpG:2? E2I:56C>J 6I9:3:EDk^=:mk=:mr2E49\2?5\C6=62D6 D@?83:C5 56>@?DEC2E:@?Dk^=:mk=:m{62C?\23@FE\5F4<D D6DD:@?Dk^=:mk=:m{:G6 3:C5D @7 AC6Jk^=:mk^F=m People are also reading… Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels Former Ferrum, Georgia Tech football star Perdoni dies at 78 Potato chip recall upgraded to highest risk over salmonella fears Postseason heartbreak helped bring back Virginia basketball's core of returners Trump names his new pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Carp return to Smith Mountain Lake to solve invasive hydrilla problem Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 11 opponent Stanford The 'magic number' for a comfortable retirement just got bigger Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent, Pitt Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 7 opponent, Ga. Tech Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD kAm%96 6G6?E :D $2EFC52J[ yF=J ``[ 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ a A]>]k^AmkAm':D:E@CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 2CC:G6 62C=J E@ 4=2:> 2 7C66 $>:E9 |@F?E2:? {2<6 $E2E6 !2C< 3:CE952J DE:4<6C[ H9:49 :D 2G2:=23=6 H9:=6 DFAA=:6D =2DE]k^Am kAm%96 6G6?E :D DA@?D@C65 3J E96 q=F6 #:586 u@@E9:==D 2?5 {2<6D r92AE6C @7 ':C8:?:2 |2DE6C }2EFC2=:DED 2?5 E96 uC:6?5D @7 $>:E9 |@F?E2:? {2<6 $E2E6 !2C<]k^AmkAm%9:D 6G6?E :D 7C66 E@ 2EE6?5[ 2=E9@F89 C68F=2C A2C<:?8 766D 2AA=J] %@ =62C? >@C6[ 42== dc_\ahf\e_ee @C 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^D>:E9\>@F?E2:?\=2<6Qm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^D>:E9\>@F?E2:?\=2<6k^2m]k^Am 0 comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Franklin County woman admits to stealing thousands from Vietnam veteran "Court records claim staff observed the victim's condition deteriorate over time, from upbeat to hunched over, confused, and fearful," the U.S… Miss Virginia's Teen winner, from Rocky Mount, proud to represent community Southwest Virginia has two of its own representing the commonwealth as the newest Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia's Teen. Franklin County deputy charged with involuntary manslaughter after crash A Franklin County sheriff's deputy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter following a crash last year that killed a Rocky Mount man. Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels With Smith Mountain Lake currently more than five feet below normal, local businesses have spent much of the summer reassuring visitors. Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Franklin County Public Schools remains likely to finish the fiscal year more than $1 million over budget for the fiscal year ending later this… Watch Now: Related Video Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations