Top Story Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount JASON DUNOVANT The Roanoke Times Jul 15, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Members of the Rocky Mount Town Council approved extending a portion of sidewalk in the town from Tanyard Road to Knob Hill Road on Monday. JASON DUNOVANT, The Roanoke Times Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JASON DUNOVANT The Roanoke Times The Rocky Mount Town Council continued its efforts to improve the walkability of the town with the approval of additional sidewalk construction along Tanyard Road on Monday evening.kAmr@F?4:= >6>36CD G@E65 E@ 2AAC@G6 6IE6?5:?8 E96 D:56H2=< ?62C H96C6 :E 4FCC6?E=J 6?5D 2E s@?2=5 pG6?F6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J _]a >:=6D E@ z?@3 w:== #@25] %FC?6CVD #625J |:I H2D 2AAC@G65 E@ 4@?DECF4E E96 D:56H2=< 2E 2 4@DE @7 S`hc[a__]k^AmkAm%96 6IE6?D:@? 2AAC@G65 |@?52J :D ;FDE E96 7:CDE A92D6 @7 E96 A=2??65 D:56H2=< AC@;64E] p D64@?5 A92D6 :D A=2??65 E@ 4@?E:?F6 6IE6?5:?8 E96 D:56H2=< E@ E96 }@CE9 |2:? $EC66E :?E6CD64E:@? @? %2?J2C5 #@25 ;FDE 2 D9@CE 5:DE2?46 7C@> z?@3 w:== #@25] k^Am kAmpDD:DE2?E %@H? |2?286C |2C< |@@C6 D2:5 |@?52J E92E 7F?5:?8 H2D 2G2:=23=6 E@ 4@?DECF4E E96 D:56H2=< E@ }@CE9 |2:? $EC66E[ 3FE 2 DE@A=:89E 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? H@F=5 ?665 E@ 36 C6=@42E65 7:CDE E@ 2==@H C@@> 7@C E96 D:56H2=<] %96 E@H? :D 4FCC6?E=J H@C<:?8 H:E9 2? 6?8:?66C:?8 7:C> @? >@G:?8 E96 DE@A=:89E E@ 4@?E:?F6 E96 AC@;64E]k^Am People are also reading… Manager at Roanoke kennel City Dogs charged with cruelty to animals Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Emmy snubs! Jeremy Allen White, 'Stranger Things' missed by 2026 noms Danny Rocco helping read the pulse of Virginia Tech football After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies High heat, low lake levels made for a quiet Fourth at Smith Mountain Lake 'Heat distress' spurred investigation into City Dogs kennel by Roanoke police Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Sidewalk extension approved in Rocky Mount Virginia’s new liquor law reshapes rules for Richmond bar-restaurants Former assistant principal takes lead role at Franklin County High School Smith Mountain Lake businesses feel the impact of low lake levels kAmp52> {J?49[ 2 AC@A6CEJ @H?6C 2=@?8 E96 2C62 H96C6 E96 D:56H2=< :D 36:?8 6IA2?565[ DA@<6 @? |@?52J E@ D92C6 9:D 4@?46C?D H:E9 E96 AC@;64E] w:D 4@>>6?ED 42>6 :? E96 AF3=:4 4@>>6?E A6C:@5 96=5 27E6C E96 E@H? 925 2=C625J G@E65 @? E96 AC@;64E[ H96C6 96 F?DF446DD7F==J 2D<65 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E@ C64@?D:56C E96 G@E6] k^Am kAm{J?49 D2:5 AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD H6C6 ?@E ?@E:7:65 @7 E96 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 H6C6 AC@G:565 H:E9 ?@ 6?8:?66C:?8 A=2?D @C :?7@C>2E:@? @? A@E6?E:2= DE@C> H2E6C :>A24ED] k^Am kAmQ(6VC6 ?@E D2J:?8 H6V5 36 @AA@D65 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 J@F 2== @? E96 AC@;64E[ 3FE H6 ;FDE 5@?VE E9:?< E92E 2E E9:D E:>6 E92E :E :D ?66565 2?5 :E 567:?:E6=J H2D ?@E EC2?DA2C6?E E@ E96 AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD :E :D 8@:?8 E@ 27764E[Q {J?49 D2:5] k^Am kAm(@C< @? E96 D:56H2=< AC@;64E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 368:? :? E96 4@>:?8 H66<D H:E9 4@?DECF4E:@? D6E E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 :? pF8FDE] !=2?D 2C6 E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 AC@;64E 367@C6 E96 DE2CE @7 E96 ?6H D49@@= J62C] k^Am Jason Dunovant (540) 981-3507jason.dunovant@roanoke.com 0 comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 18-year-old Rocky Mount woman arrested after fatal stabbing A Rocky Mount woman was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning. Pirate Days returns next weekend at a new location amid drought Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days is set to return next weekend even as low water levels have threatened to put a damper on the popular lake event. After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies A Rocky Mount man is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly threatening to shoot someone and then leading police on a chase. High heat, low lake levels made for a quiet Fourth at Smith Mountain Lake What is usually one of the busiest weekends of the summer for lake officials was ultimately uneventful. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Del. Garrett discusses an amendment to open carry of assault firearms Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Surovell discusses amendment on Oak Hill Farm Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden Sen. Stuart discusses amendment on menhaden