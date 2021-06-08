Dairy donation challenge for Heavenly Manna

Haynes commented on how appreciative HM was of their donation.

“It’s a good feeling to help HM be able to supply milk for area families in need,” Clements said.

The dairy donation challenge is critical to HM being able to help families because the more that is donated means the less that will have to be purchased by HM’s director, Frances Davis.

Because of a $5,000 gift to HM from the World Hunger Auction spearheaded by the Antioch Church of the Brethren and bolstered by additional donors, Davis has a budget of $206 per week to purchase milk. This is used to help 100 families each week.

Davis said to put milk and cheese in the boxes is a joy and that milk and cheese are especially important to children and their development.

Any monetary donations will need to be made directly to HM. Any donations of dairy products can be milk in half and whole gallons or shredded and block cheeses. Donations can be delivered on June 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to HM which is located at 2211 S Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Martel said, “Anybody can take part in the dairy challenge for Heavenly Manna. You don’t have to be a business. It’s a fun challenge and the goal is to help the community.”

For more information and to sign up, contact Cynthia Martel at 540-483-5161 or email cmartel@vt.edu.