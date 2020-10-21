Habitat dedicates Sontag Road home

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a special day as we transfer ownership of this house to Elaine,” Wilson said. “She has put in countless hours of sweat equity into its transformation from a burned-out shell to a beautiful place she now calls home.”

During the last two years, Childress’ house was completely gutted and received new drywall, cabinets, plumbing, electrical and all new appliances. It also received a new ventilation system, new siding, new windows and new decks.

At least 15 local volunteers worked every available Saturday to help fix up the house for Childress.

Some of those volunteers included the Pigg River Community Association, Ferrum College students, Franklin County Democrats and Colin Bernard, owner of Helping Hands Construction, and his crew.

Childress thanked the group and the workers, crediting them and God with making the day possible.

“I’ve had to be very patient, but I’ve never given up,” she said.

Childress was chosen by board members to assume the loan on the home and mortgage received from her goes directly into building the next house.