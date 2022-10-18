Saturday, Oct. 22

The 49th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival at Ferrum College runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is staged by the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. This is the longest-running folkllife festival in western Virginia; it began in 1973. The festival presents authentic regional folk music, crafts people, horse pullers, coon dog racers, mule jumpers car builders, antique tractor restorers, country cooks, moonshiners and old-time gamers. The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum is the official “State Center for Blue Ridge Folklore” and a major venue on the Crooked Road Music Trail. The festival takes place rain or shine. The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is once again offering a $5 discount for every festival ticket pre-sold online. To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets online visit http://ow.ly/1aev50KvLh3. #Ferrum College #Blue Ridge Folklife Festival #Blue Ridge InstituteandMuseum .

Osprey 10K Run/5K Run/Walk: Smith Mountain Lake State Park at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 and $35 after Saturday Oct. 1. The sixth annual event takes place rain or shine and support park programs. More info:smlspfriends.com/Osprey10K/5K.

A Candidates Forum for those seeking the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in the November election is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a meet-and-greet set for 1:30 p.m. at the Snow Creek Elementary School. Gordon Metz is the moderator, and the Snow Creek Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary is providing light snacks for purchase. Candidates vying for the open seat are B. Carol Haynes, Lawrence C. Linkous, Karl P. Martin, Nicholas D. Mitchell, Larry D. Moore and Ron B. Shiflett.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation is showing “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Franklin County Office of Aging has scheduled a Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free. Franklin County Office of Aging is on 295 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount. For information, call (540) 483-9238.

Saturday, Oct. 29

All are invited. Free hot dogs, popcorn and treats at Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 60 Merriman Way Road, Moneta. Epworth and Halesford United Methodist Church are hosting the Trunk or Treat. The Scruggs Fire Department Ladder Truck and a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Squad Car wil be there. A Hodges Tractor hayride adds to the festivities. Rev. Jeffery T. White is the pastor of the two churches. For infiormation, contact Kaye Hancock with Halesford United Methodist Church by email: ktjomae@yahoo.com .

Saturday, Nov. 5

The Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fall vendor craft sale is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department on Virginia 40 west. The public is welcome to attend. Those interested in participating should text (540) 493-5890.

Sunday, Dec. 4

The annual Franklin County Christmas Parade, staged and sponsored by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, starts at 3 p.m.