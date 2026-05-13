Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Running Shoes and Barbie May 13, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Running Shoes, domestic short hair Barbie, mixed breed Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Running Shoes, domestic short hairkAm#F??:?8 $9@6D 92D 366? CF??:?8 2C@F?5 C2:D:?8 96C <:EE6?D] qFE D96VD C6E:C:?8 7C@> >@E96C9@@5 2?5 :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 D@7E[ D276 A=246 E@ =2?5] $96VD ;FDE ` J62C @=5 2?5 :D 2 5:=FE6 J6==@H 2?5 H9:E6 E233J 8:C=] $96 :D 23D@=FE6=J 362FE:7F=P #F??:?8 $9@6D :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 BF:6E[ :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 H96C6 D96 42? 36 25@C65 2?5 496C:D965] $96 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED 2?5 =@G6D E@ A=2J H:E9 2== EJA6D @7 E@JD] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9amq2C3:6[ >:I65 3C665k^9am kAmq2C3:6 :D 2 b\J62C\@=5[ f`\A@F?5 8:C= H9@ :D ?@E @?=J 362FE:7F= 3FE :D D>2CE[ E@@P $96 :D 86?E=6 2?5 A@=:E6 2C@F?5 @E96C 5@8D] $96 <?@HD QD:EQ 2?5 Q5@H?]Q $96VD 6286C E@ =62C? >@C6 4@>>2?5D[ 6DA64:2==J :7 E96C6 2C6 EC62ED :?G@=G65] $96 :D D2:5 E@ 92G6 E6DE65 H6== H:E9 42ED] $96 =@G6D 8@:?8 @? =62D965 H2=<D 2?5 6IA=@C:?8 96C DFCC@F?5:?8D] q2C3:6 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Brandon Clarke death mourned by NBA world: 'Heartbreaking' Drought forces Appalachian Power to release less water from Smith Mountain Project 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Smith Mt. Lake triathlete with multiple sclerosis takes on toughest challenge yet Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard FCHS, Staunton River seniors earn SML Women's Club scholarships US trade court rules Trump tariffs illegal, but issues narrow block 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?Ey%dK8v"`EgvJDD:2Ec`a(00A4yy%5eKB0sJ#"x9d?wGdv"?9\|;r2x*5<CAe88*}73r'"y_vpI@6?@qvdz4pSQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Provided Orange County warns residents about email scam attempts Orange County warns residents about email scams impersonating county staff, urges verification of charges, and provides tips and contacts to a… Provided Route 40/Franklin Street traffic alert and lane closure Westbound lanes on Route 40/Franklin Street near the Tractor Supply development will close May 14, with traffic shifted eastbound between CVS … Provided North Main Street waterline project traffic alert North Main Street eastbound lanes will close for a waterline replacement project starting May 18, with one lane open each way and motorists ad… In need of forever homes: Peach Rings and Hardin Peach Rings, domestic short hair Provided Greene County announces bottled water distribution site Greene County Emergency Services has opened a bottled water site at 9845 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville for boil advisory residents, open 9 … Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute May 12, 2026: Afton winery to be acquired by Charlottesville-based investor group Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else Kids In the US More Likely To Die By Guns Than Anything Else A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 11, 2026: Big Dipper Innovation Summit; Parental Paid Leave Law; Inclusion Day A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell