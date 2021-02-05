Diversity committee seeks ways to bridge county divides

Others in attendance included Maxwell, Rocky Mount Church of God senior pastor Robert Meredith and environmental consultant Danielle White. Darnell Moore, an activist and Franklin County Democratic Party board member, participated for a portion of the talks via cellphone speaker. All are county residents.

The group discussed ways this notion of a multipurpose community center could become reality and shared ideas as to who might be contacted to help make this goal possible.

Maxwell said the idea for the committee first came to him as he was contemplating the online petition to have the courthouse statue relocated that was created by his longtime friend Lekeith Tolliver.

“I was of the thought that, that’s nice, but what does it really do in the end?” Maxwell said. “There’s got to be more to it than that. I started brainstorming ideas, and things that could help Franklin County, help all of its residents come together, so we that can get rid of those biases and those stereotypes and those things that we think about each other that we don’t actually know.”