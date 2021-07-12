 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County boy died from blunt force trauma, medical examiner says
0 comments

Franklin County boy died from blunt force trauma, medical examiner says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The death of a 7-year-old Franklin County boy on July 2 was due to blunt force trauma to the head, the Western District’s Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday morning.

Tracie Cooper, a district administrator with the office, said the manner of death for Hunter Wayne Cumbie was homicide.

The case involving Cumbie has led to the arrest and charging of 50-year-old Rocky Mount man John Robert Ebel with felony child abuse.

Ebel was the child’s caretaker, according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Cumbie’s mother said in an interview this week that her son had been living with his grandmother and that Ebel was his step-grandfather.

The case dates to June 30 when the sheriff’s office said it received a call from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about a child with injuries from a reported fall. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fort Worth Shooting Leaves 8 Injured; No Suspects in Custody

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics