Graduation returns to Dillon Stadium Thursday

Seniors in the Class of 2021 at Franklin County High School will receive their diplomas in a weeknight Commencement ceremony Thursday that will feature subtle differences from past graduation exercises.

This year's commencement is the school's 71st; the consolidated Franklin County High School opened in the fall of 1950.

Graduation 2021 is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, rain or shine.

Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 79 allows for full capacity at Dillon Stadium for the event with gates opening at 6 p.m.

"We began planning graduation when the capacity limits were still in place,'' Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield said.

Patrons are permitted to sit on either the home or visitor sides of the stadium. Tickets for admission are not needed and there in no limit on the number of guest who can attend.

Additional seating is available in the high school's Elton Bonner Auditorium where the ceremony will be live streamed.

Graduates will receive their diplomas after the ceremony in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.