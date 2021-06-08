Graduation returns to Dillon Stadium Thursday

Seniors in the Class of 2021 at Franklin County High School will receive their diplomas in a weeknight Commencement ceremony Thursday that will feature subtle differences from past graduation exercises.
This year's commencement is the school's 71st; the consolidated Franklin County High School opened in the fall of 1950.
Graduation 2021 is 7 p.m. at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field, rain or shine.
Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 79 allows for full capacity at Dillon Stadium for the event with gates opening at 6 p.m.
"We began planning graduation when the capacity limits were still in place,'' Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield said.
Patrons are permitted to sit on either the home or visitor sides of the stadium. Tickets for admission are not needed and there in no limit on the number of guest who can attend.
Additional seating is available in the high school's Elton Bonner Auditorium where the ceremony will be live streamed.
Graduates will receive their diplomas after the ceremony in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Family members are not permitted to view this part of the ceremony, but photo opportunities are allowed after it is completed.
The Class of 2021 is comprised of 468 students.
The number of honor graduates and distinguished honor graduates was not available at press time Tuesday.
There is not guest speaker or a performance by the high school choir.
Thursday's ceremony is the first evening commencement in recent memory, but it will not be the last, Crutchfield said.
"It was decided last year to have an evening graduation. This was not a 'COVID decision.' We do plan to hold (another) evening graduation at least in the next two-year calendar cycle,'' Crutchfield said, adding that a Saturday morning commencement has been held for "at least the last 20 years.''
Thursday's commencement is the first in Dillon Stadium since 2019.
Because of COVID-19, a drive-thru ceremony in the parking lot between the Harold W. Ramsey and R. Morris Law buildings and Hawkins Gymnasium served as commencement for the Class of 2020.