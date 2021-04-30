 Skip to main content
Harbor Freight to open in Rocky Mount later this summer
Harbor Freight will open later this summer in a retail space once occupied by Peebles.

 Photo by KAREN DILLON

Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.

“We’re looking to open Rocky Mount in late July or mid-August—the official date will be announced closer to the opening,” said Craig Hoffman, the company’s director of corporate communications and content.

The Calabasas, Calif.-based company opened in 1977 and now has 1,159 stores nationwide, including one that opened recently on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville.

“We stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more, and at a variety of levels that are perfect for every job, from professional to DIYers,” Hoffman said.

The 20,000-square-foot store will be located in the Rocky Mount Marketplace at 400 Old Franklin Turnpike in a retail space formerly occupied by Gordman’s and Peebles.

The company is expecting to hire 25 to 30 employees, Hoffman said.

