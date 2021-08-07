Harbor Freight Tools opens Rocky Mount store

Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Market Place Shopping Center on 400 Old Franklin Turnpike.

The store is the 34th in Virginia - recently one opened in Martinsville in the former Staples location at Liberty Fair Mall.

The Rocky Mount store brings approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, according to a company press release.

The store is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We are ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Rocky Mount and all of Franklin County,’’ said T.W. Woody, store manager.

“At Harbor Freight, we reognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.

“We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists - any tool user who cares about value,’’ Woody said.