Harbor Freight Tools opens Rocky Mount store

Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Market Place Shopping Center on 400 Old Franklin Turnpike.
The store is the 34th in Virginia - recently one opened in Martinsville in the former Staples location at Liberty Fair Mall.
The Rocky Mount store brings approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to the community, according to a company press release.
The store is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We are ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Rocky Mount and all of Franklin County,’’ said T.W. Woody, store manager.
“At Harbor Freight, we reognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.
“We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists - any tool user who cares about value,’’ Woody said.
The store stocks a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools. The store averages 15,000 square feet.
This year, Forbes Magazine redognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for veterans across all industries, one of the top employers in terms of diversity and one of the top 20 large employers in all retail.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center of Disease Control (CDC).
Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com., rather than in our stores.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977 and has more than 1,200 stores across the country with more than 24,000 employees, the release said.
In addition to providing customers everyday value, Harbor Freight Tools offers special deals and promotions that offer even more savings.
Harbor Freight Tools supports Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initative established by company founder Eric Smidt, to advance skilled trades education in public high schools across
America.
The program’s flag ship program is the annul Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teahers and their classes with $1 million in csh awards.