Annual school chess program winners announced

After having to forego the chess program last year, the Franklin County GATEWAY hosted its 23rd Elementary Chess for Kids Tournament on Nov. 12. More than 200 elementary students from Franklin County Public Schools participated in the tournament.

Participants played three matches at the Beginner I and Beginner II levels. Students who won three matches were awarded a chess medal during the awards ceremony that followed match play.

Each chess player received a certificate and a T-shirt. School teams were awarded trophies at both the Beginner I and Beginner II levels based on a score generated by the number of wins for the team.

The results are as follows:

Beginner I individual medal winners: Dakota Katsilianos, Makenna Katsilianos, Aaliyah Zwart, Ethan Anderson, Alex Diaz, Aubrie Grenier, Landynn Gray, Evelyn Amos, Justin Hall, Sarah Aguilar, Isaiah Holloway, and Eli Booth.

Beginner I school winners: First Place Sontag Elementary, Second Place Boones Mill Elementary and Third Place Ferrum Elementary.