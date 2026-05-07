Top Story Franklin County YMCA offers swim lessons, lifeguard courses Staff Report May 7, 2026 May 7, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Lifeguard training at the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount. Franklin County Family YMCA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Staff Report May is Water Safety Month, and the Franklin County Family YMCA is reminding people that it offers swim lessons and lifeguard training.kAmsC@H?:?8 C6>2:?D @?6 @7 E96 =625:?8 42FD6D @7 244:56?E2= 562E9 7@C 49:=5C6?[ E96 *|rp D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6[ 3FE <?@H:?8 9@H E@ DH:> 2?5 =62C?:?8 =:76D2G:?8 D<:==D 42? D2G6 =:G6D]k^AmkAm%96 *|rp[ =@42E65 2E abd %649?@=@8J sC:G6 :? #@4<J |@F?E[ :D @776C:?8 2 G2C:6EJ @7 DH:> =6DD@? @AE:@?D 7@C 2== 286D 2?5 D<:== =6G6=D]k^AmkAm!C@8C2>D :?4=F56 J@FE9 DH:> =6DD@?D 7@C 286D b–`_[ 2D H6== 2D 2 DA64:2= A2C6?E\2?5\49:=5 4=2DD 7@C 49:=5C6? 286D e >@?E9D E@ b J62CD[ 56D:8?65 E@ :?EC@5F46 H2E6C 4@>7@CE[ 32D:4 D276EJ D<:==D[ 2?5 3@?5:?8 6IA6C:6?46D 36EH66? 42C68:G6CD 2?5 E96:C =:EE=6 @?6D]k^Am People are also reading… Transgender woman sues for sexual discrimination against Salem DEQ office Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes Ferrum softball coach Josh Freeman resigns after three losing seasons 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Franklin County leaned overwhelmingly against redistricting as vote passed statewide Spanberger vetoed a bill to legalize skill games, yet thousands remain in operation Franklin County man gets 46 years for Gretna murder of high school coach Products at 3 Rocky Mount vape shops seized for possibly illegal THC amounts UPDATE: FBI searching Portsmouth office of state Sen. Louise Lucas State police announce US 220 safety crackdown across region Virginia Tech, UVa, VMI, Radford teams meet APR standard Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Roanoke Valley farmers feel cost of Iran war in rising fuel and fertilizer prices Packers now have 2 Hokie QBs after signing veteran Taylor, rookie Drones kAm%96D6 62C=J 6IA6C:6?46D 96=A 3F:=5 4@?7:56?46 2?5 =2J E96 7@F?52E:@? 7@C =:76=@?8 H2E6C D276EJ[ E96 *|rp D2:5]k^AmkAm{:768F2C5 46CE:7:42E:@? 4@FCD6D 2C6 2=D@ 36:?8 @776C65[ H:E9 >F=E:A=6 D6DD:@? 52E6D 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 E96 6?5 @7 |2J] %96D6 4@FCD6D AC@G:56 92?5D\@? EC2:?:?8 :? C6D4F6 E649?:BF6D[ r!# 2?5 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?D6[ AC6A2C:?8 A2CE:4:A2?ED H:E9 E96 4C:E:42= D<:==D ?66565 E@ <66A @E96CD D276 :? 2?5 2C@F?5 E96 H2E6C]k^AmkAm#646CE:7:42E:@? 4@FCD6D 2C6 2=D@ 2G2:=23=6 7@C 4FCC6?E=J 46CE:7:65 =:768F2C5D =@@<:?8 E@ C6?6H E96:C 4C656?E:2=D]k^Am kAmQ~FC 8@2= :D E@ 3F:=5 4@?7:56?46[ E6249 6DD6?E:2= D276EJ D<:==D[ 2?5 4C62E6 2 4F=EFC6 @7 2H2C6?6DD 2C@F?5 H2E6C[Q z2>6C@? z:EED[ E96 *|rpVD 2BF2E:4D 5:C64E@C[ D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] QuC@> @FC J@F?86DE DH:>>6CD E@ E9@D6 EC2:?:?8 E@ 364@>6 =:768F2C5D[ H6 2C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ 6BF:AA:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ H:E9 E96 <?@H=6586 2?5 D<:==D E92E 42? ECF=J D2G6 =:G6D]Qk^Am kAm{62C? >@C6 23@FE 2G2:=23=6 AC@8C2>D 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]7C2?<=:?4@F?EJJ>42]@C8QmHHH]7C2?<=:?4@F?EJJ>42]@C8k^2m @C DE@AA:?8 3J :? A6CD@?]k^Am 0 comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smith Mountain Lake group has success in curbing destructive wakes The Wake Education Task Force was created in 2022 to help curb the bad behavior of some wakesurfers at Smith Mountain Lake. Nearly four years … 3 degrees in 4 years: Ferrum grad makes the most of her time in college What sets Hannah Wray apart among the graduates walking the stage this Saturday at Ferrum College? Her three bachelor's degrees in four years. State bar suspends Rocky Mount mayor Holland Perdue's law license Perdue was accused of misconduct that included making false statements in a court document. Franklin County leaned overwhelmingly against redistricting as vote passed statewide Virginia's redistricting referendum was approved by a narrow margin on Tuesday with 51.45% of the commonwealth's voters in favor of the rare m… Products at 3 Rocky Mount vape shops seized for possibly illegal THC amounts Rocky Mount police executed search warrants at three vape shops on Thursday for potentially selling products exceeding legal THC limits. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 6, 2026: Nottoway teacher wins state award; Housing nonprofit buys bank building; Rest Fest returns to Dogwood Dell A1 Minute! May 4, 2026: Pocket wine passport; Richmond Bluegrass Jam; UR Spiders run continues A1 Minute! May 4, 2026: Pocket wine passport; Richmond Bluegrass Jam; UR Spiders run continues The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States A1 Minute! April 29, 2026: Stone Brewing's Richmond taproom to close; Salvation Army to double beds; Big Dipper Innovation Summit A1 Minute! April 29, 2026: Stone Brewing's Richmond taproom to close; Salvation Army to double beds; Big Dipper Innovation Summit