Authority acquires Boones Mill's water and wastewater system

On Nov. 1, the Western Virginia Water Authority acquired the Town of Boones Mill's water and wastewater utility system. The acquisition comes three years after the authority started operating the system.

"For quite a while, it has not been financially feasible for the town to operate the system," B.T. Fitzpatrick III, town manager, said. "The elimination of debt service on the system in addition to proceeds from the sale has placed the town in a much more sustainable financial position for the future while also benefiting public safety and economic development in the town. We are excited about this next chapter and grateful to have a wonderful partnership with the authority."

According to the Roanoke-based authority, the acquisition will reduce rates for utility customers. Customers in the town will see their monthly water rates decrease 40% from, going from $50 a month to $30 a month. Sewer rates will decrease by 25%, going from $50 a month to $37.50 a month.

"The additional customer base and water supply will benefit customers in Franklin County and provide a redundant source of drinking water to meet long-range water supply and economic development needs for the greater region," Michael McEvoy, executive director for the authority, said.