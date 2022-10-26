Boones Mill police equipment upgraded

Recent equipment purchases have brought the Boones Mill Police Department into the 21st century.

Boones Mill Police Chief Kelvin Pruett said a computer with a docking station has been installed in both of the department’s patrol vehicles. Using that computer, Boones Mill police officers can instantly access the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center.

“If I do a traffic stop, I run the tag, and it gives me who the car belongs to and if that person is wanted or missing. And it could be a gang member. And it doesn’t really matter which state you’re from we can run all 50 states,” Pruett said.

Previously, members of the Boones Mill police department had to conduct traffic stops in the dark.

“We didn’t have anything. It’s a 100% jump from where we were. ... I did not have the means to find that out prior to walking up to the vehicle,” Pruett said.

The system went live in Boones Mill a couple of weeks ago. Before that, the department needed to obtain permission to connect to the state and federal network through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“This started in January and we just went live in the last two weeks,” Pruett said.

Boones Mill is a small police department serving a small town, but hundreds if not thousands of vehicles pass through daily on U.S. 220. Many of them come from outside of Virginia.

“I stop and I deal with North Carolina, the state of Pennsylvania and New Jersey the most. ... I don’t know who I’m stopping. ... With this technology ... I can tell you if that person’s wanted,” Pruett said. “I’ve gotten several wanted people on traffic stops over here wanted by Roanoke County or Roanoke city or Franklin or Henry counties.”

Boones Mill was able to purchase the computers using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“A lot of that was spent on upgrading our consoles, our radios and the computers in our cars,” Pruett said.

The new equipment doesn’t end there, either. Pruett said the department has also replaced its 20-year-old radar equipment and outfitted its officers and their vehicles with body and dashboard cameras.

“That was about $34,000 just for the cameras,” Pruett said.

The department also obtained new weapons, including two new rifles, a shotgun and three pistols.

Overall, the equipment upgrades have cost at least $50,000, Pruett said.

“I’m very blessed,” Pruett said. “The town council has been super with us on getting this equipment.”