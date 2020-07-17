Boones Mill set to 'reinvigorate' town businesses

By BRIANA BARKER
Boones Mill will soon launch its own Reinvigorate Boones Mill grant program for its local businesses much like Rocky Mount and Franklin County.
Boones Mill Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said the $20,000 the town is receiving from the county is set aside for the grant program.
“We wanted to do this back in April but it just wasn’t available,” Fitzpatrick said, explaining the CARES Act funds had to be approved by the federal and state governments. “We don’t have the money in our town budget like bigger municipalities who have larger budgets to be able to cover the funds.”
Unlike the county’s tiered program, the town’s grants will be a flat $2,000. Businesses will be required to show at least a 50% loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic. All claims of loss must be certified using a notorized, sworn affidavit. Documentation explaning the use of funds, and a copy of the business’ active 2020 license along with a W-9 form
are also required.
Much like the county’s grant program due to CARES Act restrictions for use, the grants are limited in what they can be used for. Acceptable uses for the funds include rent, mortage or ulitlity payments between March and July 2020, Inventory needed to re-start a business or marketing efforts.
“Any funds not used must be returned to the town, because we have to return them to the state and feds,” Fitzpatrick said.
The application is now available on the town’s website but will need to be filled out and returned by mail, email or be dropped off at town hall beginning July 20. Grants will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis.
The program will run through Aug. 19 or until funds run out.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.