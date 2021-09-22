Center Stage Catering to open restaurant

Center Stage Catering, Inc. recently announced that it will be opening a new restaurant in Rocky Mount. It will be called The Porch.

“We kind of feel like Robin Hood. We’re out there doing all this work, but the taxes come back to Rocky Mount, John Schopp, president and CEO of the business, said. “This is going to allow us to interact with Rocky Mount and stay a little closer to home. We’re excited.”

As a result of the pandemic, the catering business saw a dramatic decline in gigs. During the first two weeks of pandemic lockdowns last year, the business saw close to $800,000 worth of bookings evaporate. “Things got scary,” Schopp said.

To keep its staff busy and to provide a modest revenue stream, the business started offering pick-up and pop-up events on Fridays and Saturdays. “The community really supported us. They remembered Edible Vibe and liked what we were doing,” he said. “We assumed outdoor dining was always going to be a premium and not going away for a while, so we started thinking about how we could make this a more permanent part of what we do.”

Those events have temporarily stopped to allow for construction, which started at the end of August. Construction is being completed in phases. The first part includes the addition of a more proper dining space.