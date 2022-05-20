Class of 2022 graduates from FCHS

People and cars flocked to Franklin County High School for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday evening.

Graduation is one of Franklin County Public Schools' most well-attended events; an hour before the ceremony began at 7 p.m., the line of waiting spectators already stretched across the parking lot behind the FCHS football stadium. Members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office directed cars into the parking lot, packing them in bumper to bumper and door to door.

At 6:15 p.m., family members and friends began streaming into the football stadium and taking their seats in the sun, fanning themselves with programs. As "Pomp and Circumstance" played the graduates onto the field, the sun began to dip down, providing some relief to those facing west in the packed stands.

After a welcoming word from Senior Class Secretary Tiffany Meadows, Senior Class Vice President Colleen Owen acknowledged the many challenges she and her peers have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had our traditional sophomore year taken away from us...I'm sure many of us first thought, 'Yay, no school,'" Owen said.

But that mentality quickly changed, Owen said, as virtual learning during their junior year left them wondering if they'd ever see the halls of FCHS in person again.

"I'm not going to dwell on the negatives of our high school experience, but what we have gone through as a class and the way we have persevered deserves some recognition," Senior Class President Erica Blake Sellars said. "Most of our time was spent apart...we lost many of the milestones we spent years looking forward to; we lost individuals."

Sellars' voice broke as she finished her speech, urging her peers to live life to the fullest.

The graduating class included 430 members, 239 of whom could be identified by red gowns and gold tassels as honor graduates who achieved a final grade point average between 3.0 and 3.99 over their entire high school career.

Another 73 seniors wearing white gowns and gold stoles were distinguished honor graduates, having attained a final grade point average of 4.0 or higher. One of them, Caroline Horne, was selected to give a speech at the ceremony about the graduates' future.

"Some things are going to work out and others just aren't but we're going to be brave, put ourselves out there and know that...in doing this, we'll find the things that are meant for us—the things that set our souls on fire. ... I hope we all choose to live deliberately, doing what we can with what we have," Horne said.

Purpose was something on which Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle, who gave the graduation address, also focused, borrowing some words from historical figures.

"Mark Twain once said the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. At some point in our lives we discover why we are here. We all have a function, a purpose. ... Jackie Robinson...said life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives," Angle said. "...Be on the lookout for clues, paying attention to what is occurring around you and others. Try to figure out what your purpose is—what the reason for you life happens to be."

After being presented with their diplomas, switching their tassels to the other side of their caps and receiving some parting words from Class Representative Lindsey Smith, the 2022 FCHS graduating class was played off the field to "Trumpet Voluntary."

