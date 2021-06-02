Conservation officers prepare for another busy summer at Smith Mountain Lake

While safety has improved, Dotterer said there are still issues that conservation officers deal with on a regular basis. One of the biggest, he said, is people who ride on a boat’s bow, transom or gunwale—basically anything other than a boats seats.

“The most dangerous thing you can do is be outside those seating compartments,” Dotterer said.

In additional to being dangerous, sitting in those areas while the boat is moving can lead to the boat operator being charged with reckless boating, Dotterer said. The maximum penalty for a reckless boating charge is $2,500 fine or a year in jail.

Another issue is boaters out after dark that use docking lights to navigate around the lake. While the lights are brighter, Dotterer said they impact night vision of the boat operator as well as any other boat operators on the water. The lights can also obscure navigation lights which make it difficult to see what direction a boat is headed.

“Using dock lights is one of the most common stops we make,” Dotterer said.

In recent years Dotterer has seen an increase in boaters wearing life jackets. While it is not required by law to be wearing one while on the water, he still encourages everyone on a boat to put one on.