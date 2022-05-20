County names new director of tourism, clerk to board of supervisors

Franklin County announced on Friday the hiring of both a new director of tourism and marketing and clerk to the board of supervisors.

Kevin Tosh has been named the new director of tourism and marketing, replacing David Rotenizer who vacated the position late last year to become the executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Rotenizer joined the county in 2015 as its tourism development manger.

"I am excited for the opportunity to tell the story of Franklin County. From the rich history to the natural beauty, Franklin County is truly the epitome of a 'Natural Setting for Opportunity.' I look forward to working with the residents and businesses of this great county to provide a better quality of life and a world class destination for visitors,” Tosh said.

As part of his new role, Tosh will lead the Franklin County's Tourism Department and will assist in furthering the county's placemaking and branding efforts.

“As a community, we can strive to make Franklin County the best place to live, work, and play,” Tosh added.

Tosh, a life-long Franklin County resident, holds an undergraduate degree in communications from Virginia Tech. For 13 years, he has worked at Cable 12.

“In many ways, Kevin has become the face of the community over the last few years as the host of Cable 12’s Rise and Shine program as well as announcing Ferrum football games and Franklin County High School football, basketball, baseball, and softball games,” Christopher Whitlow, county administrator, said. “Kevin’s technology skills in videography, digital media, and content creation, as well as his public information broadcasting work, will be a tremendous complement to our team."

Madherleyn Torres has been named the new clerk to the board of supervisors, replacing Madeline Sefcik. Sefcik left her post as the clerk to the board and manager of public affairs in April to become the assistant to the county administrator in Roanoke County. She had served as the clerk since late 2018.

“I am excited and honored to receive this appointment and rejoin the County Administration team. I look forward to serving as a liaison between the Board of Supervisors, county staff, and the citizens of Franklin County to make our community a great place for future generations,” Torres said.

Torres previously worked in the County Administration office in Franklin County from 2013 to 2018 as an administrative assistant, specializing in constituent relations and tourism. She is currently a deputy clerk in the Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue's office.

“During her time in the County Administration office, Madherleyn worked daily to assist the public, board members, and other county departments on a wide variety of questions and issues as well as functioning as an integral part of the county’s tourism team,” Whitlow said. “We are excited for her to bring her in-depth knowledge of County operations, strong interpersonal skills, and technological savvy to the role of Clerk to the Board."

Both Tosh and Torres will begin their new positions on June 6.

