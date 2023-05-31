Honor graduates from the Class of 2023 perform the graduation ritual of turning the tassels on their mortarboards at Thursday’s graduation. For more graduation photos please see Page A4.
Steven Marsh
Members of the Franklin County High School Choir perform the traditional Irish folk song “The Parting Glass.” and delete the reference to The Wallin’ Jennys
Steven Marsh
Jahylen Lee (right) holds his high school diploma Thursday as he poses with Franklin County High School faculty member Amber Mitchell (left).
Steven Marsh
Dr. Bernice Cobbs, Franklin County superintendent, and Jon Crutchfield, Franklin County High School principal, lead faculty, students and keynote speaker William B. Gibson on to the field at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field for the school's 2023 commencement on Thursday. Cobbs is retiring in July.
Steven Marsh
Nasir Holland walks into C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Field to receive his high school diploma on Thursday.
Steven Marsh
Rylan McGhee leads a group of graduates to its seats prior to the start of Thursday night's commencement exercises.
Steven Marsh
Sam Fansler is all smiles as he takes part in Franklin County High School's 2023 commencement Thursday evening.
Steven Marsh
William B. "Benny" Gibson addresses Franklin County High School's Class of 2023 during Thursday night's graduation exercises. Gibson is a Franklin County graduate, a former Eagles head football coach, athletic director and school principal.
Steven Marsh
Randy Clark (left) and Jeremiah Clark (right) await their turns to be presented their high school diplomas by Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield.
Steven Marsh
A newly minted Franklin County High School graduate receives his diploma on Thursday from Principal Jon Crutchfield.
