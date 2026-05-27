Ferrum College announces new provost Staff Report May 27, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferrum College last week announced a new provost, the chief academic officer who oversees all operations of the programs of study, faculty and academic services for students.kAm#:492C5 vC2?E 92D 366? 6=6G2E65 7C@> :?E6C:> AC@G@DE[ 2 A@DE 96 925 96=5 D:?46 y2?F2CJ] w:D 2AA@:?E>6?E 2=D@ :?4=F56D 2 A@D:E:@? 2D 2 A9JD:4D AC@76DD@C]k^AmkAmQsC] vC2?E F?56CDE2?5D E96 962CE @7 9:896C 65F42E:@?—E92E @FC H@C< :D F=E:>2E6=J 23@FE EC2?D7@C>:?8 =:G6D[ @A6?:?8 5@@CD @7 @AA@CEF?:EJ[ 2?5 AC6A2C:?8 DEF56?ED E@ >2<6 >62?:?87F= 4@?EC:3FE:@?D E@ E96 H@C=5[Q u6CCF> r@==686 !C6D:56?E |:CE2 |2CE:? D2:5 :? E96 2??@F?46>6?E]k^Am kAm!C6G:@FD=J[ vC2?E H2D 2 724F=EJ >6>36C 2E #@2?@<6 r@==686 D:?46 `hhe[ H96C6 96 925 G2C:@FD =6256CD9:A C@=6D]k^Am People are also reading… On Smith Mountain Lake, a long drought meets a busy holiday weekend Virginia Tech baseball gets NCAA bid, heading to Los Angeles Mabry Mill restaurant set to reopen after years closed Martinsville says personal data may have been exposed in cyberattack VDOT to change traffic pattern at major US 220 intersection in Franklin County Smith Mountain Arts Council announces Photo Show winners Public access to globally rare flower at Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve He spent decades in prison. How the botched murder case was uncovered NASCAR legend Kyle Busch’s sudden death leaves an unfathomable hole in the sport New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina $1.25 million settlement reached in death of Virginia Tech student Ferrum volleyball coach out after just 6 conference wins in 4 years Baby dies after being left in hot car in Spotsylvania Charlottesville says reworked Lee statue can — not will — sit in a city park Quick-acting witnesses thwart robbery at Virginia Walmart kAmw6 92D >2?2865 2 ?F>36C @7 =2C86 8C2?ED 7@C D4:6?46 724:=:E:6D[ C6D62C49 AC@;64ED 2?5 E62496C EC2:?:?8[ u6CCF>VD 2??@F?46>6?E D2:5]k^AmkAm~C:8:?2==J 7C@> r2?252[ vC2?E 9@=5D 2 32496=@CVD :? A9JD:4D 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 %@C@?E@ 2?5 2 >2DE6CVD :? 26C@DA246[ A9JD:4D 2?5 DA246 D4:6?46D 7C@> u=@C:52 x?DE:EFE6 @7 %649?@=@8J]k^AmkAmw6 2=D@ 92D 2 >2DE6CVD 2?5 5@4E@C2E6 :? A9JD:4D 7C@> ~=5 s@>:?:@? &?:G6CD:EJ] w6 92D H@C<65 2D 2 C6D62C49 2DD:DE2?E 2?5 D4:6?E:DE[ u6CCF> D2:5[ 2?5 E2F89E A9JD:4D 2E #@2?@<6 r@==686 2?5 D6G6C2= @E96C :?DE:EFE:@?D]k^Am kAmQx 2> 9@?@C65 2?5 566A=J 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D6CG6 2D !C@G@DE @7 u6CCF> r@==686[Q vC2?E D2:5 :? E96 2??@F?46>6?E] Qu6CCF>VD 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DEF56?E\46?E6C65 =62C?:?8[ >62?:?87F= >6?E@CD9:A[ 2?5 AC6A2C:?8 8C25F2E6D E@ =625 =:G6D @7 AFCA@D6 DEC@?8=J C6D@?2E6D H:E9 >J @H? G2=F6D] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 2=@?8D:56 @FC 724F=EJ[ DE277[ 2?5 DEF56?ED E@ DEC6?8E96? 24256>:4 6I46==6?46[ 6IA2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C 6IA6C:6?E:2= =62C?:?8[ 2?5 25G2?46 :?:E:2E:G6D E92E DFAA@CE DEF56?E DF446DD 2?5 :?DE:EFE:@?2= 8C@HE9]Qk^Am kAmvC2?EVD A2DE D49@=2CD9:A 7@4FD65 AC:>2C:=J @? A9JD:4D 65F42E:@? 2?5 C6D62C49 @? DFC7246 4@CC@D:@? AC@46DD6D[ u6CCF> D2:5] x? 255:E:@? E@ 4@?EC:3FE:?8 E@ AF3=:42E:@?D @? E6249:?8 >6E9@5D[ 96 92D 56G6=@A65 :?DECF4E:@?2= >2E6C:2=D 2?5 A9JD:42= D4:6?46 H@C<D9@AD 7@C z\`a E62496CD E@ >2<6 D4:6?46 65F42E:@? 7F?[ :?E6C24E:G6[ 2?5 67764E:G6]k^Am 0 comments Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cut by school board, Franklin County family liaisons defend 'critical' jobs Less than a week after the Franklin County School Board announced the cutting of 10 family liaison positions, two of those liaisons defended t… Virginia Tech BOV to consider vote on athletics-related LLC The university’s Board of Visitors will consider a proposal during its upcoming meeting on June 1-2 to create Hokie Ventures, LLC. Watch Now: Related Video A1 Minute! May 26, 2026: Riverbend baseball goes back to back; Guys & Dolls onstage The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance Sen. Lucas speaks at the start of Tuesday's meeting of Senate Finance A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute A1 Minute! May 19, 2026: Explore Top 15 of RTD 100; St. Christopher's Boys Tennis wins title; Copperhead season in Va | A1 Minute