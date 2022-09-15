Feline Friday

Honey Bun,

domestic short hairTiny tortie Honey Bun is just 3 months old. She came to the adoption center with her mom and siblings and is hoping for a forever home because the shelter is no place for a tiny kitten. She would love it if she were adopted with one of her siblings or another kitten friend as two is always better than one. Honey Bun is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Nutty Buddy,

domestic short hairWeighing in at a whopping 4.2 pounds, Nutty Buddy is larger than his sibling Honey Bun. This 3-month-old solid black spitfire is a furry bundle of fun. He came to the adoption center with his mother and siblings and is hoping to find a loving home where he can romp and play like kittens do. Like Honey Bun, he would love to be adopted with one of his siblings or a kitten friend. And being solid black, he is known to bring good luck to his owners.

Nutty is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.