Feline Friday

Gracie, domestic short hair

There’s something about the personalities of black and white cats. They are quirky, funny and sweet. Gracie has outgrown her crazy kitten phase but is still quite playful with feathers and other toys. Gracie gets along with other cats and wouldn’t mind a companion being with her. Gracie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Bowser, domestic short hair

Bowser is a spry youngster who has a zest for life and all things playtime. He’s a fun-loving kitty who loves playing with his friends and a variety of toys. Bowser is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He would love to be adopted with one of his friends so they can keep the fun going.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.