Feline Friday
Feline Friday

There’s just something about gray striped tabby cats that draws cat lovers in. Perhaps it’s the majestic swirl of black and gray fur. Connie doesn’t mind if people fawn over her. She loves the attention. She also loves to play with her toys and her kitten friends. She’s looking for the perfect forever home and would love for one of her friends to be adopted with her. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Einstein is as brilliant as he looks. Maybe it’s his name or maybe it’s his silky orange tabby fur. Either way, he’s a hit with the employees at the adoption center. Einstein loves his toys, including jingle bell balls and feathers. He’s hoping for a family that will play with him and give him the attention he deserves. Einstein is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

