There’s just something about gray striped tabby cats that draws cat lovers in. Perhaps it’s the majestic swirl of black and gray fur. Connie doesn’t mind if people fawn over her. She loves the attention. She also loves to play with her toys and her kitten friends. She’s looking for the perfect forever home and would love for one of her friends to be adopted with her. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Einstein is as brilliant as he looks. Maybe it’s his name or maybe it’s his silky orange tabby fur. Either way, he’s a hit with the employees at the adoption center. Einstein loves his toys, including jingle bell balls and feathers. He’s hoping for a family that will play with him and give him the attention he deserves. Einstein is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
Feline Friday
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What started last January as an elusive rough patch in the mouth of retired nurse, Marian Serge of Boones Mill, was diagnosed in April to be a…
Ferrum College announced several staffing changes on Nov. 15 that it said will strategically enhance the student experience and promote commun…
Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Proj…
- Updated
The latest book to be penned by Linda Kay Simmons is not an easy read.
- Updated
The Roanoke area is seeing a boom in the theft of —not cars, but car parts — specifically catalytic converters made with valuable precious metals.
- Updated
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that staff at health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs must be vaccinated
While cooling temperatures have slowed boating activity on Smith Mountain Lake, demand continues to be red hot in the industry. New and used b…
Transportation improvements should reduce tractor-trailer traffic on the interstate, the U.S. senator said.
As work continues on a new village plan for the Union Hall community, results from a recent survey is showcasing what residents are looking fo…
- Updated
“Omicron is the latest variant, but it should not be a ‘scariant,’” Carilion Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrice Weiss said.