Ferrum College announces staffing changes among senior leaders

Ferrum College announced several staffing changes on Nov. 15 that it said will strategically enhance the student experience and promote community engagement.

The changes impact four positions related to the Office of Student Life & Engagement, including the vice president of student development and campus life, dean of students, dean of campus life and Title IX coordinator and chair of the Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

President David Johns explained that the college feels what happens outside the classroom is just as much a part of learning as what takes place inside the classroom.

"We are committed to providing the best college experience possible for our students. So, as student interests and needs change over time, we change as well. Today, we have an excellent team in place that is focused on our students' success, including their health and well-being," he said. "The changes we have put in place in our Office of Student Life & Engagement will help make a Ferrum College education even more valuable and impactful."

Vice president of student development and campus life