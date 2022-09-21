Firm chosen to design Franklin County's new career and technical education center

The Franklin County School Board unanimously has selected Moseley Architects to design a Career and Technical Education facility for Franklin County High School.

“The scope is a CTE center and it is not a renovation of the high school campus,” Gills Creek District Schools Board Member Jon Atchue said.

The division received proposals from five firms over the summer, three of which — Thompson & Litton, Spectrum Design and Moseley Architects — were interviewed by a special committee.

Ultimately, the committee recommended the division “pursue competitive negotiations“ starting with Moseley Architects.

“We need to be able to give [them] a true scope of work so [they] can prepare a fee proposal,” Franklin County Public Schools Construction Manager Darryl Spencer said.

Moseley Architects Principal Jim Henderson, who attended the Sept. 12 school board meeting where the selection was made, acknowledged that input from the community will be valuable and recommended starting with division employees to develop the project’s scope.

“I think we can start to talk with the CTE staff and the high school staff … and we can get a good idea of the sizes of the spaces that are going to be required and the types of spaces. That can evolve with the community input but I think we can get a good start just working with those groups,” Henderson said.

As Spencer pointed out, the division has the advantage of having completed some of the legwork years ago. That will need updating, he indicated, but will be a good starting point.

“One of the first things is to decide exactly what classes … we’d like to have in CTE,” Spencer said.

After that, the division will be able to gather people with the appropriate background for the committee that will oversee the project’s development.

School Board Vice Chairwoman Dawn McCray also asked division staff to bring the board a high level project plan by November to give the school board members an idea of timeline and process.

Division seeks ways to bolster paraprofessionals

The Franklin County school division has dozens of paraprofessional openings and is hoping to fill some by creating a local assessment.

Paraprofessionals can fill many roles, acting as an individual tutor, classroom management or teaching assistant, translator or special education or early childhood instructor.

Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers presented to the school board the idea of developing a paraprofessional assessment specific to county schools. Passing a local assessment is one of several ways to meet the requirements to become a paraprofessional.

“All Title I paraprofessionals must have a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent,” the Virginia Department of Education website states.

Federal law further outlines specific requirements for paraprofessionals at schools and programs receiving certain types of financial assistance. The requirements can be met by completing at least two years of higher education, obtaining an associate’s degree or higher or passing a special assessment.

“They can take a … state paraprofessional test which is done at a testing service, most of the time in Roanoke, and that test is $85. … When they take the test through the testing agency they are eligible at any … district,” Rogers said.

All Virginia school divisions recognize the ParaPro assessment, but school boards also have the option of approving a local assessment.

“When they take the local test they are only eligible for our locality,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the division has created a committee to develop a local paraprofessional assessment, but implementing it requires school board approval, which the school board gave Sept. 12.

Rogers told The Franklin News-Post that the local assessment development process is underway.

“Our goal is to have it ready some time in October,” Rogers said.