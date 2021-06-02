Five local students earn National Memory Master Award

“Memory Master is a very difficult endeavor that very few students accomplish,” says Judy Wisler, director of Classical Conversations of Franklin County. She continues, “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long term memory. This is not a test where you cram and then forget the information once the test is over. There are four assessments given over a period of three to four weeks. The last two assessments students must exhibit 100% accuracy in order to receive the title Memory Master. These students work very hard,” she says.

Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that helps train and equip both students and parents. It provides children an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. It also offers parents support, accountability and community which are vital in homeschooling. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for students grades kindergarten through grade 12.