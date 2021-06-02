Five local students earn National Memory Master Award

Five students from a local homeschool community, Classical Conversations of Franklin County, recently capped months of study by correctly reciting over 400 hundred facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
The students, ranging in age from 7 to 10 years old, earned the Memory Master award in April, when each child spent approximately five hours total recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. Their names are Donnie Annas and Ian Brubaker, both 10, Ana Wisler, 9, Cash Annas, 8, and Echo Brubaker, 7.
Classical Conversations is an academic homeschool group that follows the Classical Education model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide.
Besides a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the students had other subjects of study such as: United States history, including the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights; 120 geographical features and locations in North American including all of the U.S. states and capitals; science, included chemistry facts and the first 12 elements of the periodic table along with the parts of eight body systems; Latin, John 1:1-7 was learned in English and Latin; English, conjugations of irregular verbs along with other grammar facts; math, including multiplication tables to the 15’s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas, and unit conversions; and recitation of the list of 46 U.S. presidents.
“Memory Master is a very difficult endeavor that very few students accomplish,” says Judy Wisler, director of Classical Conversations of Franklin County. She continues, “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long term memory. This is not a test where you cram and then forget the information once the test is over. There are four assessments given over a period of three to four weeks. The last two assessments students must exhibit 100% accuracy in order to receive the title Memory Master. These students work very hard,” she says.
Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that helps train and equip both students and parents. It provides children an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. It also offers parents support, accountability and community which are vital in homeschooling. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for students grades kindergarten through grade 12.
Classical Conversations hosts a free three-day homeschool conference for parents each summer called Parent Practicum. Visit classicalconversations.com to see the date for a practicum close to you. The Franklin County community along with Martinsville will be hosting a local practicum to exhibit how Classical Conversations is used on community day as well as implementing it at home. The date for this practicum is July 17th from 9 to 3. Contact Judy Wisler for more details.
To learn more about Franklin County’s Classical Conversations community, contact Judy Wisler at wisler03@aol.com. You can also find us on Facebook at Classical Conversations in Franklin County, VA