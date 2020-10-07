Franklin County now requires short-term rental owners to register homes

If owners have been using a home as a short-term rental in an area where it is not allowed, Sandy said they are still required to pay back taxes. “Even homes that rented illegally are not exempt,” he said.

The new website will provide information for anyone who is a short-term rental owner or is considering it. The website will provide all current rules and regulations that must be followed. It will also provide a link to Host Compliance where people can make complaints.

Sandy said Host Compliance will be able to provide information to the county immediately concerning any complaints due to noise, parking issues or violations of occupancy limits. Any immediate safety concerns will be forwarded to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

For short-term renters who continue to break the rules, Sandy said Host Compliance would be able to keep a detailed record of complaints that can be used if the county takes property owners to court. If a short-term rental home is in an A1 zoning district and a special-use permit is required, the issue could go to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, and they could vote to deny the permit.

Information provided by Host Compliance could also be used to create new short-term rental rules in the future.