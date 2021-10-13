Furry Friends

Izzy is a full-grown gray tabby girl. She is quiet, but that doesn’t mean she’s not engaged. She enjoys taking in the world around her, but would really prefer to have a home of her own rather than living at the adoption center. While she doesn’t mind other cats, she wants her very own bed. Izzy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Just like his breed indicates, young Marco will need a patient and disciplined pet parent to teach him right from wrong. He is smart and likes to get his way by barking and showing off. To keep him in check, he needs to learn manners from his humans, and Marco is young enough that he’ll be able to succeed. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.