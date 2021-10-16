Furry Friends

Zwei, boxer and hound mix
Zwei might be timid upon meeting new people at first, but it just takes her a minute to know that no harm will come to her. She is hoping for a gentle family who will be patient with her and take time to teach her manners and tricks, as well as take her on long leashed walks. Zwei is good with other dogs and ignores cats. She's been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Ratta, domestic medium hair
Ratta is a fun-loving girl who has a zest for life and toys. She has the best, most outgoing personality as many tuxedo kitties are known to have. She loves to play with other cats and will certainly take time out of her busy day to nap in the sun. She would love a forever family of her own. She's spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.